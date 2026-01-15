Dolphins new GM says the quiet part out loud and fans feel vindicated

The Miami Dolphins have yet to hold a press conference for general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan's arrival, but they did release a video of him entering the building.

Sullivan has his work cut out for him. In his first comments since becoming the Dolphins GM, Sullivan took a stab at the franchise's history. It wasn't intentional, but fans can absolutely relate.

"What excites me the most is bringing a proven process to the Miami Dolphins to build a winner." Jon-Eric Sullivan

Building the standard of excellence



GM Jon-Eric Sullivan clocked in this week 💪 pic.twitter.com/e8GQJWmb22 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 15, 2026

The Packers haven't changed their philosophical approach to building their team in decades. It has been carried forward from Ron Wolf down to Brian Gutenkunst. The best teams in the NFL have consistency on the field and in the front office. The Dolphins have not had either.

Sullivan will undertake a monumental challenge in his first season with the Dolphins. It will be interesting to see if Ross gives him the o.k. to dismantle the roster and rebuild it how he sees fit. If the team goes that route, fans can expect two years of bottom-feeding in the AFC East, but it might be the smartest move.

The new GM took a slight, almost quiet swipe at how the Dolphins have been built over the past decade, and fans can't deny it. Sullivan used words like "tough" and "physically talented" when talking about the Dolphins and what he wants to bring to Miami.

Chris Grier never said that, and if he tried, the mentality never showed on the field. Miami wasn't "resilient," didn't "thrive in any situation" or "any element." They certainly didn't consistently win.

The quick interview the Dolphins released already has fans talking. Sullivan wants a team that will chase championships; it's his philosophy to "win." As we said in a previous article, Sullivan comes to Miami after spending decades learning from successful Packers' executives.

Green Bay hasn't won any Super Bowls in recent years, but its rosters have been built well, and they continue to compete. The NFC North has been one of the toughest divisions over the last 10 years.

How quickly Sullivan can turn around the Dolphins is entirely in the hands of ownership. Given a blank card, Sullivan can break the team up, shape it, and mold it. If it comes with restrictions, his job is going to be much harder.

The question fans want answered, however, is who he will hire as the head coach. Until that is completed, we may not know what the Dolphins' direction will be.