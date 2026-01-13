Dolphins roster surprises that give Jon-Eric Sullivan reason for optimism

The Miami Dolphins needed leadership heading into the 2025 season, and several players stepped up. None more evident than Jordyn Brooks. Dolphins fans already knew Brooks was good, but they had no idea he could be a game-changer.

Miami had a lot of problems on both sides of the ball, and ultimately, that led to too many consecutive losses they couldn't overcome. Looking back on the 2025 season, it was clear who stepped up and who didn't.

If the Dolphins are going to find success in 2026, it might be a good idea to build around the players who set the tone for every game and hold others accountable.

Six other players, not named Jordyn Brooks, who surprisingly stood out in 2025 for the Miami Dolphins

Patrick Paul - It's hard to believe that every media member was saying Paul was going to struggle after taking over the left tackle position. Terron Armstead's retirement wasn't surprising, but Paul's ability to step in and control the left side from the start was. Paul was exceptional all season long and is a building block for the left side of the line.

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Not too many people saw this trade as a win for the Dolphins. Fitzpatrick had leadership and reported locker room issues in Pittsburgh, but everyone who doubted him was wrong. Miami got a leader after all. His play on the field helped define the secondary's surprising performance. It's not clear how long this relationship will last, but it's a great start to his return.

Aaron Brewer - Brewer has always been a good center, but no one expected him to play as well as he did this year. Brewer was phenomenal. It was a slap in the face that he wasn't on the Pro Bowl roster. Brewer became a vocal leader on the field and off of it. Another season is exactly what the Dolphins need from him.

Rasul Douglas - Douglas will be a free agent after the season, and the next GM should try to get him locked up for another season or two. He joined the Dolphins after camp had ended, but you wouldn't know it by the way he played. The former Packers and Bills corner shone on a secondary unit that was close to entering the season void of talent.

Riley Patterson - The Dolphins put Jason Sanders on IR, and he is now in his 21-day window for return. Miami should keep him off the team and let Patterson finish the year. Patterson has been reliable and consistent. His play this year has given Miami every reason to consider saving some cap space by releasing Sanders. If they opt to do that, there won't be too many fans upset about it.