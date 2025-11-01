Jordyn Brooks sounds off on Dolphins’ issues (and it’s not pretty)

Jordyn Brooks continues to lead the NFL in tackles. It's not a good thing. A vocal leader on the defensive side of the ball, the Miami Dolphins linebacker has endured a lot since he arrived ahead of the 2024 season.

If there is a bright spot to this year, Brooks is it on defense. He gives 100 percent every play, his energy doesn't waver, and he holds his teammates accountable. Up until now, Brooks has kept it simple when asked why the Dolphins are losing. After Thursday night, he kept it simple again.

Jordyn Brooks doesn't hold back about why the Miami Dolphins lost to the Baltimore Ravens

Meeting with the media after the game, Brooks said that turnovers were a big problem and made it harder for the defense to overcome being put in bad positions.

Tahj Washington's early game fumble put the Ravens at the Dolphins' seven-yard line; they scored a touchdown a few plays later despite Miami's defense stepping up.

When asked about Derrick Henry, who rushed over 100 yards, Brooks pointed out that the Dolphins' defense did well in stopping him and that most of those yards came late in the game during garbage time. He then made comments directed at the offense that could send him packing.

"I felt like we were playing well enough to win, but at the end of the day, it will always come down to turnovers. Giving the ball [away] when they shouldn't have it, not scoring when we should, it changes everything."

If there is one thing we can say, it is that Brooks isn't lying. The Dolphins' defense was playing well enough to win, a point the veteran linebacker also emphasized in his press conference.

Miami had opportunities. In the first half, the offense had more than 200 yards of combined offense. The Ravens had a lot less. The Dolphins dominated the time of possession, but the scoreboard told a completely different story.

Miami shouldn't want to trade their top linebacker, but talking ill about the McDaniel run offense isn't going to win him any prizes with the head coach.

Brooks has been mentioned recently as a potential trade option before the NFL deadline on Tuesday. It's unclear how much interest other teams might have in him, but if he continues to speak like this about the offense, Mike McDaniel might start making calls.