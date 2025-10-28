Dolphins' next big move could send one top pass rusher packing

The NFL trade deadline is coming quickly. A week from now, the NFL will enter its final weeks of the season without player movement. For the Miami Dolphins, the writing is on the wall for one, if not more, moves ahead of next week's deadline.

The Dolphins have been mentioned as potentially being sellers. Had they lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, they would more than likely be looking at moving pieces before their Thursday game against the Baltimore Ravens. Now, it may not happen until after the Week 9 game is over.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that while the NFL deadline will not likely see as many trades as initially thought, the Dolphins are one team that will probably part ways with one of their defensive ends.



"I think the Miami Dolphins will move at least one of their pass rushers. Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb."

Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips? One is likely playing last game for Miami Dolphins on Thursday

Miami will have a choice of moving one or both pass rushers before the deadline, but Bradley Chubb will make the most sense.

Phillips may be more appealing to teams because of his youth and a likely contract that includes injury protections. Chubb will come with a larger salary, but one that does not need to be renegotiated immediately.

On the other hand, Chubb is the better move for the Dolphins. His departure will clear cap space in 2026, and the Dolphins can get draft compensation for him. Miami could look to get a mid-round pick for Chubb.

Phillips could likely be moved for a mid-round as well, but his injury history is going to keep his value lower than what it usually would. The Dolphins know this as well. As a result, Miami can keep Phillips and let him leave in free agency, where they could get a third-round compensatory pick in return.

The only thing that the Dolphins have to think about in that regard is how much they will likely spend next March to fix the team. That is something that Miami general manager Chris Grier has to keep in the back of his mind, regardless of whether he is going to be the general manager or not.

The deadline will be Tuesday, November 4th, giving Miami the weekend to work out deals. A victory over the Ravens on Thursday could change some of that desire to move on, but the Dolphins need to be smart and realize their season won't end with a postseason invitation.