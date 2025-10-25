Jaelan Phillips' trade landing spot now feels painfully obvious to Dolphins fans

If Miami Dolphins fans want to be honest with themselves, they need to realize that the team would be smart to part ways with a couple of fan favorites, including Jaelan Phillips.

Phillips is the one player most NFL trade rumors have been pointing at. The Dolphins should not entertain giving him a contract extension unless it is for one year and at a minimal price. His injury history is too great.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has been keeping an eye on the situation, and he believes the best landing spots for the Miami edge-rusher are the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, and we can't disagree.

Jaelan Phillips' time with the Dolphins could be coming to an end in Week 8

If the Dolphins don't trade Phillips by the November 4 deadline, the only reason should be that they can't get at least a third-round pick for him. If he hits free agency, he will be a coveted edge defender who would likely bring in a third-round compensatory pick.

This could — and should — be the only holdup to a potential trade. The Dolphins would be wise to make a move before the deadline.

READ MORE: Ian Rapoport just made Dolphins fans sweat with Mike McDaniel update

The 49ers make a lot of sense for Phillips. He has played on the West Coast and would likely welcome the change rather than going to Dallas. The Cowboys are frugal with spending, and, after not paying Micah Parsons, it's unlikely that Phillips would get what he wants from Dallas.

Phillips has been a great player for the Dolphins when healthy, but that hasn't been the case over the last two years. He is a fan favorite — maybe even "the" favorite among most fans right now — but again, the Dolphins can't afford to invest in a future that comes with a significant injury question mark.

His injury history could also be why a trade has yet to materialize. His 2023 and 2024 seasons both ended with injured reserve designations. He has had a torn ACL and an Achilles tendon. Despite both being freak accidents, they are still reasonable grounds for concern.

His future is something to watch as the trade deadline nears.