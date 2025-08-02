Jaelan Phillips' injury scare leaves Dolphins with a brutal decision

Across the NFL landscape, new contracts have been announced and extensions have been given, but for the Miami Dolphins and Jaelan Phillips, those talks need to go on the far back burner.

Phillips suffered an injury scare during Saturday's practice. After missing most of the last two seasons, many get worried when he comes up limping.

On Saturday, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reported that trainers were looking at Phillips' left knee. However, there's good news, as following practice, Phillips took to the same platform to ease the fans' concerns.

I just got leg whipped yall chill out 😂 just a bruise — Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) August 2, 2025

Jaelan Phillips' injury scare leaves Dolphins GM Chris Grier with a tough decision

Trainers met with Phillips and attended to his knee. The Dolphins' top edge-rusher has missed most of the last two seasons due to ACL and Achilles injuries.

Phillips has proven to be one of the best edge-rushers in the league, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy. That is a serious concern as he plays through the 2025 season on the fifth-year option. The Dolphins would love to lock him down for longer, but the money he is likely to want and earn is not conducive to a player who is, sadly, unreliable.

The start of the 2026 offseason is going to be full of tough decisions as the Dolphins reshape the roster. Phillips is among a long list of upcoming free agents next year.

Miami will receive some cap relief, and there will be veteran cuts to clear more space. Those cuts will increase the number of free agents. Phillips will need to stay healthy throughout the entire 2025 season to avoid hitting the market, but at this point, that may not be enough to save his job.

We have said previously that Phillips is likely entering his final season with the Dolphins, regardless of what plays out in 2025. There are too many reasons to question a long-term contract that will likely reach the $80 to $100 million mark. It's money the Dolphins may not be able to afford.

