Top Dolphins defender quietly entering what could be his final season with Miami

The offseason is almost over for NFL fans. For the Miami Dolphins, it's about turning over a new leaf. They made moves to change its direction that will hopefully manifest in the locker room and on the football field. It's a quick reset without fully smashing the rebuild button.

It's hard to say who Miami's best defender is now that Jalen Ramsey is gone. One thing is clear, though, and that is two of the Dolphins' best defenders will likely be gone next offseason if they fail to make the playoffs. One of them might be gone regardless.

Jaelan Phillips is more than just a fan favorite; he is the heart and soul of the defense when he is on the field. He is the rare type of player who lifts those around him. Unfortunately, he may be entering the final season with the Dolphins.

Jaelan Phillips is entering a critical season with the Miami Dolphins in 2025

A first-round pick in 2018, Phillips is entering his fifth season with the Dolphins. His contract will expire at season's end, and there is no guarantee he gets an extension. He undoubtedly deserves one, but durability has been a huge concern with the star pass rusher.

After playing all 17 games his first two seasons, Phillips has played 12 of a possible 34 regular season games the last two years. While he will get offers in free agency - from the Dolphins or other teams - they might be of the one-year prove-it variety if he endures more injury woes.

The Dolphins' defense needs Phillips on the field. His recoveries have been quick, but have also landed him back on IR. Flukes? Absolutely.

There is nothing that has happened to Phillips that could have been prevented. His injuries were simply bad luck, but this year, bad luck will not likely bring him back.