It's not even training camp but Dolphins already know how to replace Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey was a good player for the Miami Dolphins in his first season, and while he didn't quite look as good last year, his departure leaves a hole the team must fix.

Many fans point to the lack of cornerback depth on the roster, but it isn't a huge issue, yet. Training camp has not started, and until it does, the Dolphins have time. They also have options.

Clearly, adding a veteran free agent makes the most sense, and several options are available. The top two names linked to the team are Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. Both players are still free agents, and the Dolphins have some money to use.

Dolphins have a few more weeks to address the cornerback unit

Miami shouldn't rule out a trade, either. Chris Grier seems to do well at working the phone lines. In Kansas City, they have a plethora of talent that may be available via trade. While they are unlikely to send a top cornerback off their roster, some of the deeper players are promising and could be cheaper.

The key for the Dolphins will be the start of camp. It is becoming clear they will be relying on Storm Duck and Cam Smith to win one of the two boundary positions, but it would be a mistake to go into camp thinking the loser will take over the other side.

When camp arrives, then it might be a good time to start worrying, but for now, it's business. Miami made the big move that has been anticipated since the start of the draft season. Ramsey is gone, and they can move forward. With Minkah Fizpatrick giving the safety position a huge boost, there isn't much left for Grier to concentrate on but cornerback.

It should be dealt with soon.

