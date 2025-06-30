Jalen Ramsey joining Steelers just created Dolphins’ worst nightmare

If there was any doubt about which positional unit on the Miami Dolphins roster was the worst, Chris Grier has left no doubts.



After the Dolphins announced they were shopping Jalen Ramsey as a "mutual parting of ways", the Dolphins finally found a buyer. It took months to get it done, but it is finally done. Ramsey is heading out of South Florida and to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The trade of Ramsey officially sends yet another locker room leader out of the building.

According to reports, the Dolphins are officially shipping Ramsey out of Miami, leaving the team with no experienced boundary cornerbacks. The move now puts a lot of pressure on Grier to find talent from a limited pool of free agents unless you believe Storm Duck and Cam Smith are the answers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's return to the Dolphins still leaves CB need.

As part of the Ramsey trade, Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins former first-round pick who was shipped off to Pittsburgh after he butted heads with Brian Flores, will return to the Dolphins and take over the top safety role, likely alongside Ashtyn Davis. The move, however, still leaves a hole at cornerback, for now.

Miami did not make a big move to address the release of Kendall Fuller earlier in March. They added the oft-injured Artie Burns to the team, but his health issues are concerning. Miami has Ethan Bonner on the roster, but he is considered a developmental player.

Miami has been linked to several free agent corners, and this could free up the space to sign one of them.

Burns and Ramsey both have 9 years of experience, but the next in line is Elijah Campbell, who has five. It is going to be a very interesting draft for Grier after making a move he may inevitably regret.

