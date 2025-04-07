Raiders gift Dolphins the chance to sign perfect partner for Jalen Ramsey

Chris Grier may get a gift on Monday when the Las Vegas Raiders release their 2024 starting cornerback. The Dolphins need a starter, and it seems like a perfect match.

The Dolphins have no one opposite Jalen Ramsey after a frustrating free-agency period. Many believe they will address the position in the draft, while some are convinced Grier believes Storm Duck and Cam Smith will compete for the job. The Dolphins, however, need experience.

Jack Jones isn't the best corner in the league, but he is better than what the Dolphins have now, and he will be available.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders tried (and failed) to trade Jones, but that has not happened. As a result, they will release him.

The Dolphins need the help, but they won't be the only team looking to add him, if they have interest at all. Grier has been quiet about his plans, and they have not done much since the first wave of free agency ended.

Jack Jones could provide the Dolphins with a short-term solution on the defensive boundary

Jones didn't find a regular starting gig until last season. Before his time with the Raiders, Jones spent two seasons with the New England Patriots, where he started only five of 25 games before heading into the Bill Belichick "doghouse."

The Dolphins landing Jones would ease the pressure to potentially reach for a corner on Day 1 or 2 of the draft, eliminating a position of need. Miami could let the trio of Jones, Smith, and Duck compete for a starting job at training camp.

Whether or not Grier sees this as a solution is another story. The Dolphins have 10 draft picks and plenty of holes to fill. Jones may not be an end-all solution, but he could fix a problem for this upcoming season.

