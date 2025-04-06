The Miami Dolphins may have as much internal pressure heading into the 2025 NFL Draft as any team in the league. If they screw this up, there's a good chance that both Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will be looking for new jobs around next January.

The Dolphins do have the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many of the positions they need the most help at are regarded as some of the best in this class in terms of overall quality. However, all it takes is one move from a rival team to throw their plans into turmoil.

Dolphins fans need to hope that one of these situations does not come to pass, as the Miami's plans to immediately restock this roster with talent at their most vulnerable positions could go up in smoke at the worst possible time.

3 nightmare scenarios that would ruin Dolphins' 2025 NFL Draft plans

3. All three top OT prospects are gone by Pick No. 13

This class has three first-round locks among a very deep collection of offensive tackles in LSU's Will Campbell, Missouri's Armand Membou, and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. Miami could land a perfect Terron Armstead successor in this draft, but there is no guarantee any one of them will be available when the Dolphins make their pick.

Both Campbell and Membou look like sure-fire Top 10 picks, but Banks could end up being picked by an offensive line-needy team like the Bears, 49ers, or Cowboys before Miami comes around. This scenario is not ideal, as it would deprive Tua Tagovailoa of a worthwhile left side.

2. Jets, Patriots both land star skill position players

New York and New England both have substandard overall rosters, and their biggest weaknesses are their lack of great skill position talent. Both of these teams have the chance to change the scope of their offense in this draft, which is exactly what Miami does not want to hear.

The Patriots are still on the outside of the Travis Hunter sweepstakes, and they could trade down if they want Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan. The Jets could grab McMillan at No. 7 overall, but Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is also under consideration. Both of these teams could supercharge their rebuilds by making one of these timely selections.

1. Bills trade up to draft a star defensive lineman

Miami's biggest obstacle to competing for an AFC East title is a Bills team that is built for Super Bowls in the short term. While Josh Allen papers over many of their offensive cracks, their once-mighty defensive line is nowhere close to what it was in recent years.

Buffalo could either sit at No. 30 and wait for players like Oregon's Derrick Harmon or Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku, or they could mortgage those picks to move into the range of Michigan's Kenneth Grant, Ole Miss' Walter Nolen, or any one of the edge rushers available in that range. Neither situation is ideal for a fringe playoff team like Miami.