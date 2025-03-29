Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft: Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Scouting Report

The Miami Dolphins are one of many teams that could look to the 2025 NFL Draft to find a starting left tackle for the future. In a class that is particularly strong on the offensive line, Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. stands out as one of the best available players.

Banks was regarded as a first-round talent before the season, and the former 5-star recruit managed to validate everyone's interest and belief in him with a tremendous final season for the Longhorns.

While by no means a perfect prospect, as he will need to work out some of his issues to truly hit his stride in the pros, almost everything about what Banks has put on tape suggests that the right offensive coach could turn him into a perpetual Pro Bowler.

Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-5

Weight: 315

Recruiting: 2022 5-star, No. 33 national, No. 3 OT, No. 8 TX

Positives

Premier athlete in space, shows the ability to both handle speed rushers and get to the second level as a run blocker.

Tremendous student of the game who is able to get his hands placed in the optimal spot as a pass protector while handling unorthodox blitzes and stunts.

Exceptionally smooth pass protector with some of the best footwork in this class.

Banks, at his best, may end up as the premier pass-blocking tackle in this class. His ability to move in space may be the best out of the first-round tackles, and it's accentuated with a football brain that has helped keep him performing at a high level.

While Banks is never going to be regarded as a complete monster as a run blocker, he has been able to flex his muscles in that area every now and again. By getting horizontal in addition to making plays while pulling, Banks' mobility is one of his best traits.

Negatives

Not the biggest tackle in the world, possesses smaller arms that could make it difficult to keep professional pass rushers at bay.

Needs work in his technique when run-blocking, poor hand placement is an issue, and is guilty of blowing blocks by overextending.

When he is beaten in pass protection, it is usually due to speedy edge rushers. Lack of great recovery ability contributes to this.

Banks' biggest issues are mostly related to his technique. While coaches might not want to see that in a player they are investing so much in, those issues could be ironed out by an offensive line coach with enough experience.

Banks' arms barely passed the dreaded 33-inch threshold, leading some to believe he might be better off kicking inside to the guard position. Banks will need to prove he can keep pro rushers at bay to quell those fears.

Kelvin Banks Jr. NFL Player Comparison: Ronnie Stanley

While he has shorter arms than Stanley, Banks' ability to deftly withstand blitzes and his rock-solid pass-protection anchor should make him a Day 1 starter on most teams.

Kelvin Banks Jr. 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Mid 1st Round

Even in a deep OL class, it should be viewed as a major shock if Banks is able to escape the first 20 picks without being selected. Teams looking for an immediate pass-protecting dynamo with room to grow once he refines his technique should snatch him up quickly.

