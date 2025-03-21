Updated Dolphins starting offensive line proves the job isn't complete

A simple question can be addressed with a simple answer: Is the Miami Dolphins' offensive line better than it was a month ago? If you said yes, did you put an asterisk on it?

The Dolphins have failed to address the offensive line over the past several years. They added pieces to the puzzle, but whenever they found a building block, they let it go. It all crashed into the 2025 offseason, where Chris Grier has little choice but to address the needs.

Strapped with a cash flow problem, the Dolphins couldn't jump into free agency to overspend, so landing the top interior linemen wasn't going to happen. They made three moves, however, and one makes them better overall.

Currently, the Dolphins' starting line from right to left looks like this:

Position Name Left Tackle Patrick Paul/Terron Armstead Left Guard James Daniels Center Aaron Brewer Right Guard Larry Borom Right Tackle Austin Jackson

The Dolphins' current offensive line points toward use of draft capital

The two missing from last season are Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg, but the latter signed a one-year deal last week to stick with Miami for another season. Fans were not thrilled that Eichenberg was coming back, but his versatility and knowledge of the system made sense.

Overall, the Dolphins' line improved with Daniels, but it isn't complete. Borom is not considered a starting option and provides depth at multiple positions.

It would be great to see the Dolphins draft a top-rated guard in April's draft, but with other, more glaring holes on the roster, it's likely Grier will wait until Day 3.

If this holds true and the Dolphins do not make any other moves in free agency, the earliest they may address the position is in Round 4. They could still find a starter, but the likelihood is reduced considerably with each round that passes.

For now, the line is better than last season, but it's a marginal increase that relies on Daniels staying healthy and returning to his best after an Achilles injury.

