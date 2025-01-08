Dolphins' Chris Grier finally admits defeat on biggest offseason blunder

The 2024 NFL season is over for the Miami Dolphins, and that means general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel had to meet with the media on Tuesday.

Both took turns fielding questions from the media, but the eyes and ears were clearly on the Dolphins' GM, who will return in 2025. With so many issues this season, the session could have taken all day.

Grier had to endure questions about his future, but he also had to admit something that probably dug deep into his inner soul: that his offensive line wasn't as good as he thought it was.

Chris Grier finally admits Dolphins need to invest in the offensive line

Nope, the Dolphins' offensive line is something to worry about, and Grier finally admitted that they need to fix it.

"We're going to talk again here sometime in the next few days or coming weeks. But also knowing that this will be – we're going to have to invest in the offensive line now," Grier said.

Grier didn't fully backtrack on his comments from last summer when he said: "You guys are more worried about (the offensive line) than we are." Grier said they were confident about running it back with those guys after the success in 2023. The problem was, as he said, injuries took their toll and he thought they had the right depth.

Needless to say, Grier was wrong about a lot of things regarding the line. He was wrong about the health of Isaiah Wynn, Austin Jackson, and Kion Smith.

Chris Grier may recognize the offensive line needs to be better, but can he actually fix it?

The problem for Grier is he can't evaluate offensive linemen. He has tried repeatedly over the years to assemble a good line but has not yet been able to accomplish it.

This offseason will be interesting. Will he spend valuable draft picks on linemen with the hopes of getting better, or will he spend what little amount of cap space he has on guards?

Yes, he is correct, the Dolphins need to fix the line. They needed to fix it last year and the year before that. The question isn't whether it is time to fix it, it's whether he knows how.

More Dolphins News and Analysis