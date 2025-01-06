Dolphins rush into the wrong decision on Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier

The Miami Dolphins failed to reach the playoffs and ended the season with a losing record, leaving both the head coach and general manager in the crosshairs.

Following the loss, McDaniel addressed his team, Tyreek Hill dropped a bombshell about his future, and then Stephen Ross issued a statement about Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier's future with the team, ending any speculation.

According to the press release by the Dolphins' media department, Ross has decided to continue into 2025 with McDaniel and Ross in their respective positions.

Here is the key takeaway from the statement:

"As we now look towards 2025, our football operation will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support. Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability," Ross said.

Dolphins needed to make a change after disappointing 2024 season

Fans were quite critical of the post and were not happy about the decision. Ross is correct; it is his team and his responsibility. He is 100% "ultimately responsible" for what is on the field. What is funny is that while they are going to look deep into what happened this year, that apparently doesn't include McDaniel and Grier.

Many Dolphins fans are looking ahead to 2025, realizing that nothing is likely to change. Nothing has really changed since Grier took over in 2016. He wasted a huge opportunity to rebuild the roster five seasons ago, as the team is no closer to winning or challenging for a Super Bowl.

Ross supports his head coach and GM, but will they be on the hot seat in 2025?

While fans have been pounding their fists for change, it was not likely to happen. Ross is not interested in rebuilding or going through a GM or HC search again. Does that mean his two guys will also be safe if they fail again next year? Miami faces a tough schedule, with seven games against 2024 playoff teams.

The Dolphins' embarrassing finish shouldn't have made Ross run to a podium and start firing people, but he should have waited at least a day or so to make a final decision.

More Dolphins News and Analysis