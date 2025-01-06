Tyreek Hill drops bomb about Dolphins' future after missing the playoffs

Well, the Miami Dolphins' offseason got here fast.

It took barely any time at all for Miami's offseason headlines to start writing themselves as Tyreek Hill's postgame comments started making their way around the internet. In the moments after the Dolphins' Week 18 loss in New York – one that ultimately didn't matter after the Broncos' blowout win – Hill was answering questions from inside the locker room.

After about three minutes of basic end-of-season soundbites, Hill was asked, as a team captain, what his offseason message to the team was. His answer went in a, uh, different direction and gave the Dolphins their first major dilemma of what's seemingly shaping up to be an eventful offseason.

Tyreek Hill says he wants to leave Dolphins shortly after Week 18 loss to NY Jets

"This is the first time I haven't been in the playoffs," Hill said. "For me, like I said, I've just got to do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or that's wherever the case may be. I'm opening that door for myself ... like, I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I've got to do what's best for my career. Because I'm too much of a competitor to just be out there."

It wouldn't be the first time that player had a maybe-slightly-overemotional reaction after a season-ending loss, but this feels like pretty definitive stuff from Hill. His future in Miami has been speculated about way before Sunday's loss, but it's still kind of jarring to see him so plainly talk about wanting to go play somewhere else.

In his own post game press conference, Mike McDaniel said the two will have more conversations in the days to come, but noted that emotions were high in the moment and that he wasn't "gonna put too much weight on second hand post-game disappointment statements."

Hill's coming off his worst statistic season since 2019, as he failed to get to 1,000 receiving yards for only the third time in his nine-year career. While he still has two guranteed seasons on his contract, he does have a potential out in his contract before 2026, when his cap hit goes up to $51 million.

