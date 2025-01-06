Full list of Miami Dolphins free agents this offseason

With the Miami Dolphins' 2024 season now officially over, the focus of the front office will turn to their impending free agents ahead of the new league year beginning in March.

Both Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will sit with the positional coaches and begin reviewing the film on each of their 26 unrestricted free agents. From there, they will decide who to bring back and who they will let hit the open market.

Of their possible departing players, some will come back on one-year deals, but not all of them deserve another contract. While Miami is trying to maintain continuity, it's more important to get the right pieces to make the roster better.

Over the last few seasons, Grier has spent a lot of roster space on one-year contracts, and that hurts the team in terms of annual turnover. They need to avoid some of those same mistakes in 2025.

Here is a look at the complete list of players who may hit free agency when the league's new year begins. Many key starters are on the list, and perhaps none bigger than Jevon Holland.

Player Position Jackson Carman T Dee Eskridge WR Jack Stoll TE Tyus Bowser LB Matt Dickerson DL Tyler Huntley QB Jake McQuaide LS Cam Brown LB Da'Shawn Hand LB River Cracraft WR Anthony Walker Jr. LB Elijah Campbell S Jeff Wilson Jr. RB Benito Jones DL Isaiah Wynn T Siran Neal CB Calais Campbell DL Jordan Poyer S Robert Jones G Liam Eichenberg C Braxton Berrios WR Jevon Holland S Duke Riley LB Kendall Lamm T Emmanuel Ogbah LB Tyrel Dodson LB

Notable Miami Dolphins unrestricted free agents in 2025

Jevon Holland, S

The Dolphins and Holland have had some conversations about an extension, but his price tag may be too high.

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE

The Dolphins can rely on the aging veteran to provide quality depth at the position. He should be brought back again for another season.

Calais Campbell, DL

If anyone deserves another contract, it is Campbell. If he chooses to play again in 2025, it would be surprising if it were with the Dolphins.

Jordan Poyer, S

Despite the fact Miami's defense would immediately need to replace both safeties on their roster, Poyer's play in 2024 does not warrant another contract.

Tyrel Dodson, LB

Dodson was a valuable addition to the roster who gave the Dolphins a reason to release David Long. He should be a target to extend.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB

The best interest for Wilson would be to play somewhere else in 2025, where he would get more playing time. There is no reason the Dolphins should bring him back.

Liam Eichenberg, G

In a perfect world, Eichenberg would be a cheap depth player, but the Dolphins can't afford to rely on him.

Robert Jones, G

Jones is already being linked as a potential addition to several NFL teams. He has shown promise, but the Dolphins' interior line still needs to be better. If Miami can get him cheap, it might not be a horrible move.

Isaiah Wynn, G

Wynn proved the Dolphins' run game is better with him on the field. Staying on the field is his problem. He is not worth re-signing but could be a mid-season pick-up if there are problems next year.

Anthony Walker, LB

The play of Dodson has made Walker expendable. Walker has value to the Dolphins, but more as a depth linebacker than a full-time starter.

Da'Shawn Hand, DL

The Dolphins should like what they have seen in Hand. If they can get him on a short-term deal, it would be worth it.

