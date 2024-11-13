Dolphins surprisingly waive team captain after signing Tyrel Dodson
By Brian Miller
When the 2024 NFL season started, it appeared the Miami Dolphins were in good shape at linebacker, but that hasn't been the case, and now, one of the early team captains is looking for a new job.
Miami announced on Wednesday it has released David Long Jr. Long started the season as a team captain, but his play was problematic in the Anthony Weaver system, and two games ago he was demoted as a starter in favor of Anthony Walker.
On Tuesday, the Dolphins were awarded linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. It took them less than 24 hours to make a decision on Long. In 2023, Long was one of the highest-rated linebackers in the entire NFL, but this season, PFF has him ranked 153rd of 159 players at the position.
Healthy all year, Long started six of eight games but contributed only 38 tackles. He has missed several open-field tackles this year and has been out of position several times as well. His fall from last season has been interesting. In 2023, Long contributed 113 tackles on the season and emerged as a leader.
The Dolphins thought his 2023 was good enough to warrant a captain's spot, but things fell apart quickly. His best game this year was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills when he registered 11 combined tackles.
Tyrel Dodson should begin to make an impact immediately in Dolphins' scheme
Dodson was a surprise release, and Mike McDaniel told the media they, too, were surprised he became available. They were lucky to have been awarded the former five-year veteran of the Bills. Dodson signed with Seattle this past offseason and was the team leader in tackles.
As for Long, he won't get through two years in Miami. He will have to clear waivers before he can sign with another team. He has been in the NFL since 2019 after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans.
The Dolphins play the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and it is a bit surprising the move wasn't made earlier in the week, but this has to be due to the Dodson addition. Had he not been claimed, I wonder if Long would have been released.