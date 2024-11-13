Dolphins get a steal with former division rival from the NFL waiver wire
By Brian Miller
A day after beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins won a waiver claim that could significantly bolster the team's linebacker group.
The Seattle Seahawks spent their bye week examining their roster and decided it was time to get other players more involved on Sundays. They made the decision to waive their top tackler of 2024, linebacker Tyrel Dodson.
The Dolphins were awarded Dodson off the waiver wire, and they get a guy who has started all year long, posted 71 tackles and two sacks in nine games, including one on Skylar Thompson earlier in the season. Dodson spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.
Dolphins hope Tyrel Dodson will help solve their linebacker issues
Miami will get to evaluate him for the rest of the year and could keep him around on an extension if the fit is good. The move bolsters one of the team's problem areas. With David Long Jr. having a bad season, the move to get Dodson doesn't bode well for the veteran.
The concern is with Dodson's run defense, as he earned a disappointing 52.0 PFF grade in nine games this season. However, he can cover receivers in the middle of the field and makes plays as a pass-rusher, with two sacks and seven pressures this season.
Miami is hoping to climb back into the playoff chase after losing all but three games to start the season. They beat the Rams on Monday night and will look to knock off the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots over the next two weeks.
With the Bills in 2023, Dodson started 10 of 17 games and continued the starting trend in Seattle through the first nine weeks of the season. It's a rare mid-season veteran release that benefited the Dolphins' defense.