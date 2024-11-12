3 winners (and 2 losers) for Dolphins in crucial Week 10 win over Rams
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins ended a three-game losing streak and managed to get their first win since Tua Tagovailoa returned from injured reserve. The win keeps them alive in the AFC playoff chase.
The Dolphins jumped out to an early lead when they took the opening drive for a quick touchdown, but the game settled down significantly after that. The Los Angeles Rams, who were trying to hold on to a one-game gap in the NFC West, couldn't prevent the Dolphins' defense from impacting the game.
Miami improves to 3-6, with two incredibly winnable games against the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots in the next two weeks. The Dolphins could be looking at a 5-6 record when they head to Lambeau Field for a matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.
Winners and losers for Dolphins in huge win over Rams on MNF
Winner: Anthony Weaver
The Dolphins' defense couldn't be stopped, and while the Rams managed to shoot themselves in the foot quite often with several mistakes, the relentless pass rush harassed Matthew Stafford the entire game. When they weren't getting pressure on the Rams quarterback, they were stifling the top wide receiver duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Anthony Weaver called an excellent game against the Buffalo Bills but came up short late when the defense started to sway, allowing the Bills to get back into the game. That wasn't the case on Monday Night Football, as the Dolphins only gave up field goals most of the night.
Loser: Tua Tagovailoa
Following a second-quarter interception, Tua thought it would be a good idea to pursue the defender with the ball. Along the sideline, the Dolphins' QB lowered his head and barely missed taking a knee to the side of his helmet. Luckily, he took a shin instead.
With the history that Tua has had with head injuries, the Dolphins can only continue to preach to him playing safer, but his ego continues to get the better of him. Sometimes, an ego is a great thing to have, but Tagovailoa has to be smarter if he is going to continue playing football.
Winners: Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell
GM Chris Grier made a mistake letting Christian Wilkins go, but he made up for it by signing Calais Campbell in free agency. Campbell has been making plays all year long, and he again was a vital part of the Dolphins' defense. He had several pressures on Stafford, sacked him, and knocked down a couple of passes, one leading to a Dolphins interception.
Zach Sieler returned after missing two games due to an orbital fracture and made his impact immediately felt with big plays all night. This is a duo that is working well together, and if Campbell wants to continue to play beyond this season, he should be on the Dolphins' extension radar.
Loser: Offensive line
The Dolphins' offensive line has been playing great football the last five weeks, especially regarding the run game, but on Monday night, they reverted to their old ways. Tua was harassed all night, and the rushing game was thwarted. Miami failed to get into a rhythm in the run game, and De'Von Achane struggled to find lanes to run in. He finished well below 100 yards and, at one point, the Dolphins' second-best rusher was Malik Washington on an 18-yard end around.
Tagovailoa was sacked three times on the night and lost a fumble. If the Dolphins are going to continue chasing the postseason, they need to get back to what has been working the last few weeks.
Winner: Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders was money on Monday night, giving the Dolphins the cushion they needed.
Sanders kicked two field goals of 50-plus yards on the night. While the Rams didn't give Miami much of a challenge, thanks to the play of the Dolphins' defense, Sanders took advantage of the Rams' defensive stops and made them pay. His three field goals were the cushion the Dolphins needed to close out the game late.
Sanders hasn't been consistent throughout the year, but he has played much better the last few weeks, and the Dolphins will need him down the stretch in close games. Monday night was a good game for the kicker.