Updated AFC playoff standings after Dolphins' season-saving win over Rams
The Miami Dolphins took down the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football to move to 3-6 on the year. The Dolphins might only have three wins but they're still mathematically alive in the playoff hunt and with the AFC being weaker this year than in the past, a Dolphins run to a Wild Card spot isn't unrealistic.
While the Buffalo Bills are going to win the AFC East barring an epic collapse (which, let's be real, we'd all love to see), the Wild Card will come down to two spots. Yes, there are three Wild Card spots but it's very likely that whoever doesn't win the AFC North between the Ravens and Steelers will get the top Wild Card seed, leaving two remaining berths.
With Week 10 officially in the books, let's look at the updated AFC playoff standings and see where the Dolphins sit.
Updated AFC playoff picture after Week 10
- Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)
- Buffalo Bills (8-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
- Houston Texans (6-4)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
- Denver Broncos (5-5)
In the hunt
- Indianapolis Colts (4-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)
- Miami Dolphins (3-6)
If the season ended this very moment, the Dolphins would not be in the playoffs but as bad as their season looked to be going, they're not far from being in the postseason picture at all. The AFC is vulnerable this year with the seventh seed only having a .500 record.
When looking at the Dolphins' final eight games, the chances of them making a push at the playoffs down the stretch don't seem too crazy. They have the Raiders, Patriots, Browns, and two games against the Jets, which give them five winnable games. Even better news: They don't play the Bills again during the regular season.
Of course, there's a reason why the games are played and the 'Fins have to do their part but if they win those five games and eke out a win against one of the Packers, Texans, or 49ers, that'd give them nine wins. Nine wins probably gets a team into the AFC playoffs this year.
It's not going to be a cakewalk by any means but the Dolphins' schedule could allow for them to get hot at the right time and make a late-season push into the postseason. Imagine telling fans that after the first month of the season. That's why things aren't over until you're officially eliminated from playoff contention.