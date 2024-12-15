Jevon Holland is playing himself off Dolphins roster in Week 15 vs. Texans
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins were thinking about giving their top safety an extension after the season, they may need to rethink their plans.
Jevon Holland is ranked as one of the worst full-time safeties in the NFL this year, which is a big surprise. His teammate, Jordan Poyer, is as well. Poyer will likely be gone after the season, and if Holland's start to Week 15 is any indication, he won't be around either and Miami will need to replace him.
Holland had an opportunity on the Houston Texans' first drive to stop Tank Dell for negative yards. Instead of wrapping and keeping his feet, Holland dove at Dell's legs and whiffed. Dell danced his way through the Dolphins defenders to get a first down.
On another play on the first drive, Holland overplayed a pass, but Kendall Fuller handled the play. Holland simply continues to play badly enough to force the Dolphins' hand. Miami can't afford to pay him what he likely will command on the open market, a value that will most likely be a contract the next team will eventually regret.
The Dolphins' defense has to be better, and so far, they are keeping the Texans from scoring but not keeping them from getting big gains.
Jevon Holland was supposed to become an elite safety, but that hasn't happened
Dolphins fans have not been kind to the safety on social media. Several fans have expressed their disgust in Holland's early performance in Week 15, with most of them following posts like this.
With four games left in the season, including Houston, Holland is playing for his Dolphins future, but so far he isn't giving Chris Grier a reason to give him a big contract.
Grier could have locked the former second-round pick up last year, but according to Holland's agent, there has been no indication from the team they have a desire for a new contract.