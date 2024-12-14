ESPN insider provides update on Jevon Holland's future with Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Jevon Holland is having his worst season as an NFL professional, and having that happen in a contract year isn't good, but it won't hinder his earnings should he hit free agency.
This isn't the first time there has been speculation about Holland leaving Miami. The Dolphins are also a potential landing spot in many mock drafts for a top safety in Round 1, presumably to replace Holland.
There is a report circulating that Holland may be allowed to test free agency this offseason. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Dolphins may let him walk.
Jevon Holland might be playing his final snaps for Dolphins
There isn't a lot here to really gauge reality on. It is speculation and nothing more, but it also makes a lot of sense. Holland was having a better season last year, and the Dolphins explored new contracts for a lot of different players, but Holland wasn't one of them. In fact, Holland wasn't approached by the Dolphins at all.
With this season going the way it is, it is unlikely the Dolphins will come to Holland's agents with an acceptable offer. This is what Chris Grier does. He lowballs players when he can, and right now, Holland's play in 2024 is setting up for a lower offer that could lead to Holland's departure.
Holland, should he hit free agency, would be the top safety on the market. He should get plenty of attention, but he should also look at Justin Simmons' situation last offseason. Simmons was coming off a Pro Bowl season and couldn't land the contract he wanted. Eventually, he took a one-year deal for $8 million. Holland is a lot younger than Simmons, and that will help, but his production on the field still has him labeled as a "potential" NFL star.
While many have maintained Holland is an elite safety, we have been a little bit tougher over the years, saying he has yet to take that next step, and his regression this year is a good indication that he has not taken that step.
Is this a case of a player simply having a bad season on a bad team? It is possible, for sure. Holland is the type of player that, if in the right system, would shine. Chances are Dolphins fans will be saying, "I told you so," at some point in the next few years.