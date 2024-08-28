Dolphins' Chris Grier's update on Jevon Holland extension could be promising
By Brian Miller
Jevon Holland is the next player in line for a contract extension. The Miami Dolphins safety will enter 2024 playing out the final year of his rookie contract. Thus far, there has been no movement in contract talks, at least none of which we are aware. Chris Grier could be the reason why.
The Dolphins general manager spoke to the media today and was asked about the current situation with Holland.
The good news is that the Dolphins apparently have opened up the channels with Holland's team of agents. The bad news is that nothing imminent is happening. Miami spent the offseason securing Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle. Waddle was drafted in the same draft as Holland. Miami also gave Tyreek Hill more money to keep their star receiver happy.
The Dolphins now need to make sure Jevon Holland remains happy as well.
Miami is likely to play hardball with their talented but often banged-up safety. It is going to be interesting to see how much he will get paid on his next contract. Availability is part of the equation, and while Holland has shown he can be one of the best in the NFL, he has yet to make the Pro Bowl or even been voted into the NFL top 100. He is consistently viewed as a top prospect who has yet to make the turn to be better.
This will most certainly factor into negotiations, as the Dolphins like to hit extensions cheaply and then try to figure out a way to make it work. However, they are also not opposed to walking away from the table altogether, and that is still a possibility with the Holland negotiations from both sides.
While Holland has seen teammates get paid a lot of money, he has also seen guys like Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt walk away from the table and make a lot more money than the Dolphins were offering.