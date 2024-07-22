8 times Dolphins GM Chris Grier has royally screwed up contract negotiations
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier continues to stay cemented in his contract talks with Tua Tagovailoa, and should another quarterback receive a deal this offseason, the price for Tua will only climb. The Miami Dolphins have been in this situation before.
Tagovailoa isn't the best quarterback in the NFL, but when it comes to being paid, being the best never equates to being the highest earner. Joe Burrow is the highest-paid QB and aside from a Super Bowl trip, he hasn't done much to warrant that level of money. Trevor Lawrence has done even less in his NFL career and is now being paid the same. Reports and rumors are circulating that Jordan Love could be next and his contract could be higher. The longer Grier waits, the higher that price will go.
The Dolphins have tried to hold their ground throughout the years under Grier and it hasn't always worked out well. These negotiations should remind everyone of how frustrating it can be to watch the Miami GM try and figure things out.
8. Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins could have been signed for around $80 million in 2022 when his rookie contract ended. Grier and the Dolphins wanted more sacks from him and opted to play him on the fifth-year option. Wilkins bet on himself and, in 2024, signed a massive $110 million contract.
Miami may not have been able to fit Wilkins into their cap structure at $80 million, but it was reported they were offering that number prior to Wilkins leaving in free agency. If that is accurate, Wilkins could have been a Dolphins player for the next four or five years at a rate that might have been considered a bargain. If only Grier hadn't dug into his own conviction ahead of the 2023 season.