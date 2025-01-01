Miami Dolphins 2025 opponents: Every home and away game next season

The 2024 season isn't over quite yet, but the 2025 season now has faces to the next schedule.

Next season could be one of the most critical for the current Miami Dolphins regime. The fact Miami is still hoping to make the playoffs in 2024 is enough reason for Stephen Ross to run it back with Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier, but if Miami fails next season, there is a likely chance both will be gone.

Needless to say, the Dolphins will enter the 2025 season with both McDaniel and Grier on the hot seat, making the schedule that much more important for success. Dates and times will be released in May, but here are the teams Miami will face.

Dolphins already know their full list of 2025 opponents

Home Away Bills Bills Jets Jets Patriots Patriots Bengals Browns Ravens Steelers Saints Colts Buccaneers Falcons Commanders Panthers Chargers

The Dolphins will play an extra home game this season, but we already know they will "host" an overseas game. Miami has a strong following in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Germany, and the NFL will again visit all of those countries. Typically, those game dates begin to leak a lot sooner than the regular schedule.

Overall, the 2025 season will feature games against five 2024 playoff teams. In Week 18, the Buccaneers, Falcons, or Bengals could get in as well. They will play five teams on the road that could potentially be late-season cold-weather games.

Mike McDaniel has to be better at his job. After three seasons as a head coach, he is still making the same mistakes, and that is not going to help him against a tough 2025 schedule of opponents.

At home, the Dolphins will play most of the playoff teams from 2024. The Bills and Steelers are the only playoff teams on their road schedule (although the Falcons still have a shot).

The schedule isn't going to be easy, but the Dolphins need to beat good football teams, and in 2025, they will face teams that are either playoff teams or playoff caliber. It will be a good barometer of how this team is able to overcome the adversity of 2024, but again, it puts pressure on Grier and McDaniel to produce a winner.

