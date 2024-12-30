Calais Campbell has a perfect reaction to Dolphins' season-saving win

Calais Campbell has something to cheer for next week, and it isn't because he will be playing somewhere else. The 17-year veteran may make it to the 2024 playoffs after all.

The Miami Dolphins were far from perfect against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but they were good enough to keep their playoff aspirations alive. Following the victory, Campbell spoke with the media and echoed the sentiment of every Dolphins fan.

Campbell made it clear: Next week, we are Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Campbell is talking about the Dolphins' need for the Chiefs to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 18, regardless of who is playing and who is sitting. Maybe the Chiefs should start everyone so they don't get rusty with two weeks off.

Calais Campbell speaks for all Dolphins fans ahead of Week 18

Calais Campbell: "For the first time in my life, I'm going to be a big Chiefs fan -- a HUGE Chiefs fan." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 30, 2024

For the Dolphins, the playoffs are simpler than they have been all year. Beat the New York Jets in Week 18 and hope the Chiefs beat Denver. If those two things happen, Miami will be in the playoffs for the third consecutive year, and Mike McDaniel will get an offseason without having to listen to reasons he should be fired. Sorry, Chris Grier, you don't get that luxury.

Miami may not control its own destiny, but the team climbed back from a 2-6 start to reach .500 again with a chance to get a winning record against the Jets.

On Sunday, the Dolphins needed help from everyone, and Campbell stepped in like he has all season long. There were rumors that he would be released following the game against Cleveland if Miami either lost and was eliminated or if the Broncos won on Saturday. That didn't happen, and it would be beyond shocking if that were to happen now.

Campbell has become the undeniable leader of the Dolphins' defense. A player everyone else listens to. While it won't likely happen, the Dolphins should be begging him to stick around one more year.

