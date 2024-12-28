Tua Tagovailoa injury has direct impact on Calais Campbell's Dolphins future

The news for the Miami Dolphins keeps getting worse as Saturday continues to tick. A report earlier now has Tua Tagovailoa listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, and now it seems that will have an impact on the future of a popular defensive tackle.

According to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will likely release veteran Calais Campbell if they are eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

Miami is still technically in the playoff chase but needs at least one of the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos to lose on Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts to lose one more game. The Chargers or the Broncos must lose both of their remaining games.

Campbell has been fantastic for the Dolphins this season. The 17-year veteran continues to play at an elite level, but it now appears the road of 2024 will end somewhere else.

Calais Campbell may have already played his final game for the Dolphins

There have been hints recently alluding to the Dolphins releasing the veteran in order to give him a chance to chase a Super Bowl. If he is released, he will need to clear waivers. It is unlikely a non-playoff team would put in a claim, but several playoff-bound teams could look at him as a needed piece for their run.

If the Dolphins do remain in the playoff chase, they will likely keep Campbell, but they may just be holding onto false hope. Miami is in must-win football right now, and the loss of Tagovailoa will make winning that much harder against the Cleveland Browns.

If Tua can't play on Sunday, it will be the job of Tyler Huntley to keep the Dolphins' playoff hopes alive (if they are not eliminated before the game starts). This leads to the question of whether or not the Dolphins will play Campbell on Sunday afternoon.

If Miami is eliminated, would they consider releasing him prior to the game or leave him on the inactive list and then release him after the conclusion? That might be something to keep an eye on prior to the game. The Dolphins will know where they stand after Saturday's games.

More Dolphins News and Analysis