Dolphins' playoff hopes go up in smoke after Tua Tagovailoa injury update

The Miami Dolphins needed everything to go perfectly in the final two weeks of the season. It starts with getting the necessary help during Saturday's games, but none of that matters if the Dolphins can't take care of business against the Cleveland Browns.

Miami sits two games out of the playoff positions. Along with winning out, it requires either the Los Angeles Chargers or Denver Broncos to lose out, and for the Indianapolis Colts to drop one of their two remaining games.

Forget about those other matchups. The Dolphins now face an uphill battle to win their own game following the latest Tua Tagovailoa injury update.

Miami initially listed Tagovailoa as questionable on the team's final injury report, which didn't seem too concerning. However, the Dolphins have no downgraded his status to doubtful, almost guaranteeing he won't play against the Browns.

Dolphins must save their season without Tua Tagovailoa in Week 17

This is a developing story and will be updated.

More Dolphins News and Analysis