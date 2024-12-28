Should Dolphins fans be worried about Tua Tagovailoa's injury designation?

The Miami Dolphins are heading into a critical weekend against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, and now their quarterback has shown up on the injury report. Should Dolphins fans be concerned?

Six players in total are listed as questionable, with the normal stable of names like Terron Armstead, Dee Eskridge, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, but the designation for Tua is a bit of a surprise.

Tagovailoa was a limited participant in practice this week, but the questionable tag is a bit of a surprise. Last week, there were thoughts that he could be questionable as well, but there wasn't a chance he would miss the game.

This week, the Dolphins fan base shouldn't be concerned, either. This is likely nothing more than a simple tag. Tyreek Hill was questionable last week and played.

Dolphins listed Tua Tagovailoa questionable with a hip injury

What could possibly keep Tua out of the game on Sunday is if the Dolphins find themselves eliminated on Saturday. Miami would be out of the playoff chase if both the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos win. If that happens, Mike McDaniel could use the hip injury as a reason to sit his quarterback rather than risk any further issues. At minimum, they perhaps play him for a half.

The Dolphins are in a position they can't control, so at some point in the next two weeks, it might be a good idea to evaluate players on the roster ahead of the offseason. The Dolphins are not there yet, but they are getting closer to that reality.

Two players have been ruled out Sunday for the Dolphins, Kendall Fuller and Anthony Walker Jr., both with knee injuries.

Tua's hip injury isn't serious, although it did happen to the same hip he injured at Alabama.

