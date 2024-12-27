How the Dolphins playoff dreams can be crushed before playing in Week 17

For now, the Miami Dolphins are still in the postseason chase, but they have managed to trip themselves up all year long and may not be in that race come game time on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

It is a familiar site for Dolphins fans who have had to endure 20 seasons of losing and missing the playoffs. 20 years of being eliminated early or having a thin veil of hope at the end of the season. Two consecutive years of making the playoffs haven't taken that sinking feeling out of the fan base's hearts.

Now, we are all back to keeping our fingers crossed and watching games that typically wouldn't matter with the hopes a miracle can spring a spot for Miami.

This week, the Dolphins will travel to play the Cleveland Browns up north in Ohio. But by the time the game starts, Miami will already know if they are playing to stay alive or just for pride.

On Saturday, the Dolphins will be watching intently as the Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos play the Cincinnati Bengals. If anything is working in Miami's favor this week, both the Chargers and Broncos are on the road.

It is a simple formula for the Dolphins. Either Los Angeles needs to lose their next two, or Denver needs to. If the Chargers and Broncos both win on Saturday, then Miami's season will be over after its game in Week 18 against the New York Jets.

Miami Dolphins still need a lot to happen to make the playoffs

If Los Angeles and Denver both lose on Saturday, the Dolphins would still need the Indianapolis Colts to also lose one of their final two games. They play the New York Giants this weekend and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

The Chargers will wrap up their season against the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Broncos will face a Kansas City Chiefs team who will likely sit most of their top starters for the majority of the matchup.

The 2024 season for Miami wasn't about who got injured or who never made it back to the field. It was, however, an indication that this Dolphins team isn't built like the playoff teams, and there are a lot of holes and questions that need to be filled and answered in the next few months.

