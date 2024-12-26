5 things the Miami Dolphins can do to become a contender in 2025

There is a lot of work for the Miami Dolphins to do this offseason, regardless of whether they make the playoffs or not. It starts with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.

Since 2016, Grier has been the man who has handled everything that goes on with the Dolphins. Most fans want him fired, but Miami owner Stephen Ross has faith, and the chances of the season ending with Grier's name being released in a post-season press conference as being fired is unlikely.

Make no mistake, Grier's time in Miami won't last another season without progress and 2025 may be the season he truly ends up on the hot seat. His job is on the line whether he wants to believe it or Ross wants to say it publicly. He needs this team to win, and to do that, he needs to fix five areas of this team.

5 things the Miami Dolphins can do to become a contender for the 2025 season

1. The safety position is a problem that Grier created and will now have to fix



Whether you believe Jevon Holland's 2024 season has been bad or not, the Dolphins should have explored a new contract for him last year. For one, it would have been cheaper, but more importantly, it would have saved him the headache he is about to face in 2025.

For starters, Miami doesn't have a ton of money to spend but they have to replace Holland and probably Jordan Poyer as well. A draft pick could fix one of those spots, but the Dolphins can't afford to bank on Patrick McMorris, a seventh-round pick in 2024, to handle the other. Miami's defense needs to be better in the deep secondary, and Grier created a dual hole.

2. Avoiding restructures is needed but might be impossible for Grier in 2025



Grier made a mistake when he gave more money to Tyreek Hill, and he is going to feel the need to push some of that contract down the road by restructuring. Bradley Chubb is another option, as is Jalen Ramsey. Miami isn't ready to start restructuring Tua Tagovailoa, but that time will come.

The Dolphins need money to spend in free agency, and they can't wait until June 1st, when Terron Armstead may provide cap relief.

While it will be tempting to push money from whomever he can get it from, he needs to be smarter and trim parts of the roster that are not producing and find cheaper options to fill the depth needs. That being said, if Grier is worried about his job, he won't care where that money goes down the line.

3. It is imperative Grier finds players who can contribute right away through the draft



With so many holes and a cap problem, the NFL Draft is the best place to find solutions. Grier hasn't done well over the years. Sure, he has hit on guys like Andrew Van Ginkel and Christian Wilkins, and Chop Robinson is proving he was the right pick, but two of those three are not here.

The problem for Grier is while he may hit on one, he fails with others. Mohamed Kamara has been inactive almost all year. Patrick Paul has looked good when in the games but he is a player for the future that he is banking on. He missed on Cam Smith, and the list is lengthy.

In Miami, if you are not a running back, you may as well be an undrafted rookie because chances are you are not going to play. That needs to change.

4. Whether Grier likes it or not, the offensive line is a problem that needs to be fixed



The Dolphins don't have to look at all the 2024 game tape to see if the line is a problem. They can look at the last game they played. Against the 49ers, Miami finally ran for more than 100 yards for the first time in six games. What was the difference? For starters, Isaiah Wynn was starting over Liam Eichenberg. That can't be overlooked.

Eichenberg can't be blamed for this mess, but he is part of the problem. He didn't ask the Dolphins to trade up for him, and he has had poor coaching until Butch Barry was hired, but he is part of the problem, and he isn't going to get any better. Miami's interior line needs to be more productive. Grier let Robert Hunt go last year, and he is paying for it.

5. The Dolphins need to realize they are only as good as Tua Tagovailoa, but they can win without him



Tagovailoa will always be a controversial figure for the Dolphins. After five seasons, he is still a line divider. You either love him or hate him, and good luck if you try and stand on the fence between the two. He is limited in his abilities as a quarterback. That is a debate that will continue to rage, but the problem for Miami isn't Taagovailoa. It's what happens when he goes down.

Miami has to find a suitable backup that can run the offense when Tagovailoa isn't in the game. It's not about concussions. Tagovailoa could just as easily break a finger or hurt his knee. Miami has no one behind him who can run the system and succeed. It's a roulette game Grier is playing, but he is playing a game he can't win. If he goes down, the Dolphins do, too.

If Grier can find a backup that can step in and lead, and win, they will be better off. Who will fill that role? That's up to Grier to figure out.

