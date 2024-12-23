5 free agents the Dolphins should seriously target in the 2025 offseason

When the Miami Dolphins finally get to free agency in 2025, they will have a lot of decisions to make both in-house and on the market. They also have to decide what holes they will invest their money in.



Jevon Holland will be a key to this offseason. If he leaves as expected, the Dolphins will enter the market period without their two starters as Jordan Poyer will also be a free agent who is not likely to re-sign with the Dolphins. That leaves both safety positions vacant.

Miami will also need to address the backup quarterback position, offensive guard potentially on both sides of the center, and wide receiver on offense. Defensively, safety, linebacker, and depth along the defensive front.

Money allocation will be important, and the Dolphins may not get as much cap relief early should they designate a player or two as June 1st releases. Regardless, Miami to make decisions to get their roster fixed. This should be a critical offseason for both Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel should they survive the 2024 season.



With three weeks left in the regular season, the look ahead to 2025 shows these five players should potential targets for the Dolphins should they reach free agency.

5 free agents the Miami Dolphins should seriously target in 2025

Talanoa Hufanga - S (San Francisco 49ers)



49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga is the type of safety Anthony Weaver needs. He is physical and consistent.

After missing most of the 2024 season injured, he has already made his presence felt since he got back on the field a couple of weeks ago. Hufanga is a former All-Pro and would give the Dolphins an upgrade at the position.

Camryn Bynum - S (Minnesota Vikings)



Another safety to keep an eye on is Camryn Bynum. He is having a solid year with the Vikings under Brian Flores, who knows how to coach a defensive secondary.

Bynum is another player the Dolphins could throw money at, someone who can step in and change the makeup of Weaver's defense.

Nick Bolton - LB (Kansas City Chiefs)



The Dolphins need to improve their linebacking unit, and Nick Bolton is a physical backer who can get to the quarterback, recognize the play quickly, and then react.

He is good in coverage, and his run support is physical at the point of impact. Bolton is a player the Chiefs would not want to lose, but he may be more expensive than the Chiefs can afford.

Haason Reddick - Edge Rusher (New York Jets)



Hasson Reddick was and is a complete disaster in New York. Following the trade from Philadelphia, Reddick held out most of the season for a better contract from the Jets, one he didn't get.

He finally showed up at the practice field but has done little since ending his holdout. Reddick was never happy being in New York and it might be intriguing to see him line up with Miami so he can face them twice a year.

Trey Smith - OG (Kansas City Chiefs)



Grier can say whatever he wants about the offensive line. They are not a good unit. Miami needs two guards and it wouldn't hurt to add some depth at tackle. Trey Smith would be an excellent start that could afford Grier to look elsewhere in the draft.

He won't be cheap, but the Dolphins have to start spending money on players that do not touch the football. Until Tua Tagovailoa can find time in the pocket, the one-read QB narrative will not go away.

More Dolphins News and Analysis