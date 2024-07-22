The Dolphins' future at these 3 positions should be a concern for Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
Embattled in a contract negotiation with Tua Tagovailoa, Chris Grier will soon have more problems than an extension for his top quarterback. His roster is going to have problems all around, which is a concern for the Miami Dolphins as a whole.
The Dolphins' window for success may be starting to close, but was it ever fully open? Miami is going to have tough decisions thanks to Grier's inability to fix the roster and deliver a championship in recent campaigns.
Dolphins fans are and should be excited for the 2024 season because it might be Miami's best shot at advancing in the playoffs, if not winning the division. Tagovailoa is the least of Grier's problems - he is just the immediate one staring at him in the face. These other positions will be ones that Grier and the front office need to focus on soon:
3. Cornerback
Miami is fine for 2024, but how are they set beyond this season at cornerback? Grier has to realize that he is banking on Cam Smith taking a leap in his second season because if he doesn't, the secondary is going to be a problem.
Jalen Ramsey is the top CB on the roster by far, but he is getting older and as we have seen from all the great corners in the league, the end hits quickly. Miami has Ramsey under contract through 2026, but that final season is voidable. Ramsey may see his time in Miami come to an end after the 2025 campaign. The Dolphins will have to spend money on a replacement or draft one sooner rather than later.
Kendall Fuller was a nice addition to the roster this offseason, but he is only one year younger than Ramsey and his contract voids after the 2025 season. Miami could be looking at replacing both of their current penciled-in starters at the position.
The problem for the Dolphins is they have no one on the roster right now, sans Smith, that is projected to be a full-time starter or replacement for Ramsey or Fuller and if we are being honest, Smith has shown nothing that would indicate he has a bright future.
2. Offensive guard
How long can Grier continue to play games with the guard position? He may not have a choice, honestly. The Dolphins have so much money tied up in other areas, and eventually, left guard will get what little is left in the cap after monster extensions get done, including Tagovailoa.
With the CB issues in the future and Grier's approach to the position, there is no way Miami will do anything more than fill in year-to-year with cheap free agents at offensive guard. Miami can't afford to spend there.
1. Safety
The Miami secondary is not going to look the same as it does in a year or two. Miami has a huge decision to make with Jevon Holland and there are no indications from the organization that he is a priority. That could change prior to the start of the 2025 league new year, but for now, Holland is playing his last season with the Dolphins. Given the fact that Grier likes to wait on extensions, it is possible that Holland will hit free agency in '25.
There is no one at the safety position that will provide stability for the future. Beyond Holland is Jordan Poyer who has one, maybe two years left in the NFL. Marcus Maye will also play out the final year or two of his career. The Dolphins drafted a sixth-round safety in Patrick McMorris last April, but he is a project at best. Barring a huge development by Nik Needham or Elijah Campbell, the Dolphins could head into 2025 with, well, nothing and no one.