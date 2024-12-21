3 possible clues that could determine Chris Grier's future with Dolphins

Miami Dolphins fans need to come to the realization that Stephen Ross is not keen on making big changes to his team this year. That means Chris Grier could stick around for the 2025 season.

Grier has been a point of contentious debate the last couple of years, given the performance of the offensive line, the lack of consistency with the roster, and, more importantly, the lack of wins against playoff-caliber teams. The 2024 season has been a disaster, and there has been a lot of speculation regarding his future.

Most would applaud a change at the executive level, but the 2025 offseason could give us the clues we need to see if Grier is under any pressure to turn the team around or potentially lose his job. Ross likes and, more importantly, trusts Grier, but at some point, he has to see through the friendship. If Grier feels his job may be on the line in 2025, these areas could indicate that.

Free agency could be the first clue into Chris Grier's Dolphins' status

Most general managers who feel they are on the "hot seat" tend to spend a lot more than they may typically do. Grier has had an open checkbook since he took over the team, but he has been careful where that money has gone. While he added Terron Armstead, he didn't exactly use free agency to improve the offensive line.

Grier has bought low while utilizing the cap space to extend top players. As a result, the Dolphins are left with one- or two-year deals for players with injury and performance concerns. In 2025, Grier may look to spend more money on players that would be viewed as short-term solutions with higher salaries. In other words, Grier could approach FA as if his job depended on it.

Trading future draft capital would be a clear sign that Chris Grier's on the hot seat

Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb were two big additions for Grier, who typically likes to keep his draft picks. In both cases, Grier traded away future assets to get them. If he does it again this year, it could be seen as an attempt to win now, and that is an indication that his job security is on the line.

GMs who believe they have a short window don't tend to worry about the team's future capital, whether it is cap space or draft picks. This might be the biggest indication of his status with Ross. The problem is, he hasn't always come close to hitting on draft picks.

Chris Grier needs Mike McDaniel to win in 2025, and coaching changes could indicate a shift in safety

Grier can't fire Mike McDaniel, although if he did, it would shock everyone. What is more likely to happen is Grier putting pressure on McDaniel to give up play-calling duties or maybe fire Danny Crossman or another assistant coach. It's superficial changes, but the optics would indicate they recognize changes need to be made now.

There is little doubt that McDaniel and Grier are tied together. It's unclear who actually chose McDaniel to lead the team, but Grier has hired or been a part of hiring two previous head coaching failures, and McDaniel could be a third. Grier needs McDaniel to succeed for his own sake.

