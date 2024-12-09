Chris Grier's mistakes have put the Dolphins in a bad draft position
By Brian Miller
Since the early 2000s, a common lineage has been in place within the Miami Dolphins organization. Chris Grier has been part of the scouting department and Miami's drafts are rarely great.
Grier took over as general manager in 2016 and has held the position since. In 2019, the Dolphins gutted the roster and started over. Now, they may need to do it again, but not before they roll into 2025 and blow more draft capital. Grier needs to be perfect in 2025.
If the Dolphins were one of the top teams in the NFL, the draft might be a lot easier. Being in a position to take the best player available or to simply fill a gap or a need would be a near-perfect situation. For the Dolphins, that isn't the case.
To understand what the Dolphins' 2025 draft might look like, even while we wait to see how the 2024 season unfolds over the next four weeks, we need to look at what the team has failed to do.
Chris Grier has no choice but to draft replacement players for the Dolphins in 2025
The Dolphins may be in a position to draft Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Considered to be the best running back prospect of the last five drafts, Jeanty is a luxury the Dolphins would have to pass on. They need other positions more.
Miami has to address safety because they would be insane to re-sign Jevon Holland. They will have to draft an edge-rusher because there is no guarantee that Jaelan Phillips will be back for the season or stay healthy. They still need to find a defensive tackle. Calais Campbell may turn out to be a one-year replacement for Christian Wilkins. Want some more?
Miami has to replace Andrew Van Ginkel despite believing that David Long was versatile enough or Anthony Walker was the cheaper option. They have yet to replace Robert Hunt and will need to replace Liam Eichenberg. No, the offensive line isn't the only need on that side of the ball.
At wide receiver, the Dolphins should be looking for more help as well. Odell Beckham Jr. was a mistake, and Malik Washington is still learning. The Dolphins also need to consider looking beyond 2025 with the future of Tyreek Hill.
If the Dolphins, no, if Grier, had been smart enough to look forward, he might have had the ability to identify those problems. For example, instead of drafting Cam Smith, he could have solved one of his line problems. Instead, Miami has another CB they "hope" can become serviceable.
Miami has had better luck with undrafted rookies than with their own draft picks in the secondary. That's another indication that Grier is out of his element. For someone who has been scouting since the early 2000s, you would think he would have a better track record.