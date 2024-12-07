Tyreek Hill concern highlights inevitable departure from Dolphins
By Brian Miller
For two years, no team truly succeeded in stopping Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill. This year, everyone is not having that problem.
Hill has become an afterthought in the Dolphins' offense. Last week against the Green Bay Packers, with the game and season on the line with a goal-to-go situation, Hill, the best offensive weapon the Dolphins have, was on the sideline.
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said it was a matter of the package they wanted to run, and Hill wasn't in that particular package. It is always smart to leave your best player on the sideline to run a season-defining final series that could end your playoff hopes. The Dolphins, of course, failed to score, and they eventually lost the game.
So, what is going on with Hill? A man that couldn't be stopped isn't in all the offensive plays at crunch time.
Tyreek Hill is playing like this might be his last year with Dolphins
While he has not lost his speed, has he lost his drive? Where is his motivation? Hill has had a horrible season by his standards, and the Dolphins are using him more as a decoy than anything else. I can't believe opposing teams suddenly figured out how to take him out of a game.
Through 12 games, Hill has 55 catches for 654 yards and four touchdowns, putting him on pace for 78 receptions, 926 yards, and six touchdowns, which would be among his worst seasons in the NFL, especially when playing in every game.
Perhaps Hill's wrist injury bothers him more than he is letting on, or maybe he realizes that this season isn't going to be fruitful, so why risk a bigger injury? Something isn't right with Hill. He isn't nearly as explosive as over the last two years. Miami isn't taking deep shots downfield like they were, and maybe that has something to do with Hill.
We don't want to assume that Hill isn't happy — he hasn't given any indication that he isn't — but has he phoned it on the field? Is he tired of running routes and not being targeted? Hill has been targeted more than 10 times only twice this year. Outside of an 80-yard reception in Week 1, Hill has only caught a pass for 30 yards twice. Even more eye-popping is that he has not eclipsed 100 yards since Week 1.
Hill is currently having his worst NFL season since his rookie year when he posted 593 yards. He may not make 1,000 this year, as he sits at 654 entering Week 14. His 9.7 yards per reception is by far a career-low.
If the Dolphins do opt to move on from Hill after the season, it will be an expensive move as they will eat a large chunk of salary with the hopes of getting something back in return.