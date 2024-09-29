Stephen Ross may have repeated another Dolphins mistake with Mike McDaniel
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is one of the best in the NFL when he is staying out of the business side of things. He's one of the few owners who will spend his own money to make his team and facilities better, which is fantastic.
The Dolphins organization under Ross has gone through a lot of drama and a lot of bad looks, but the team is consistently voted by the players as a top place to play. That is because Ross has poured money into the Dolphins' training facility and into Hard Rock Stadium. Still, Ross doesn't learn from his own mistakes and he made one this offseason with Mike McDaniel.
Shortly after Ross bought the team outright, he flew to California and tried to lure Jim Harbaugh to Miami. He failed and in the process drove a wedge that could never be removed between Tony Sparano and Jeff Ireland. The tension was so horrible that season, Ross had little choice but to use his wallet to make amends.
Ross opted to give Sparano an extension instead of just firing him. He did the following year. In 2015, Ross again was in a situation with an underperforming head coach. Joe Philbin was entering the final year of his contract and had done nothing in his two previous campaigns. So, Ross gave him an extension through 2016 and fired him before that season ended.
It's not just Ross. In 2003, then owner Wayne Huizenga extended Dave Wannstedt through the 2006 season. Wannstedt was at least posting double-digit win totals, but in 2004, not more than a year after his extension, the wheels fell off and Wannstedt resigned midway through the season.
Mike McDaniel was handed a recent extension from Stephen Ross
Ross believes that McDaniel is the right guy to lead the Dolphins to the Super Bowl, but if this year is any indication, McDaniel may be following the same path as the previous coaches who were awarded early extensions.
The Dolphins are 1-2 and have lost both of their games in an ugly fashion. Their victory was uninspiring as well. Some will blame the losses on not having Tua Tagovailoa, but he didn't do much against the Jaguars or the Bills.
Maybe there is a Dolphins head coach curse that we don't know about. Something that dates back to Don Shula going undefeated or the Indian burial ground Hard Rock Stadium is reportedly buried on. Maybe it's just incredibly bad luck and worse decisions. Regardless of why, McDaniel isn't looking like a coach that is going to last until 2028. Not if he continues to coach like he has this year, that is.