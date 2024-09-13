Mike McDaniel reveals Dolphins plan at quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa injury
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media on a conference call and the first question was not surprising. Do the Dolphins have a plan at quarterback now that Tua Tagovailoa is injured?
McDaniel answered the question and acknowledged the Dolphins plan at the position started to come into focus late Thursday night, which really was early Friday morning. McDaniel said that he and Chris Grier began talking about what comes next.
For now, McDaniel said he is "confident" in backup Skylar Thompson and said there was a reason they kept him as the backup, but while answering the same question, McDaniel said that the team is considering veteran options to bring in for depth.
The Dolphins are planning to sign a quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa injured
Miami fans can only speculate on who the front office might target. The options on the free agent market are rather slim behind the one name that keeps popping up: former Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins could look to trade for a veteran too.
The plan for the immediate future is unknown partially because no one knows how long Tua will be out or if he returns at all this season. McDaniel saying in one breath they are comfortable with their backup quarterback comes into question when he also says they are looking at outside options. That leads to the inevitable question, will Miami sign what amounts to a backup quarterback for Thompson or will they find a quarterback that will eventually start in front of Thompson if Tua is out for a considerable amount of time?
The Dolphins will know more when things settle down for Tua. More evaluations will take place and Miami will have a better idea of when their franchise QB will return or how long he will be out. They will also get a better idea of what Tua wants to do as well.