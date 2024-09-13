Mike McDaniel provides update on Tua Tagovailoa injury in emotional press conference
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.
It was a scary moment after Tagovailoa took a hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tua was able to walk back to the locker room, where he was quickly ruled out with a concussion.
Tagovailoa's health is the No. 1 concern. After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua "was in good spirits."
Mike McDaniel provides an update on Tua Tagovailoa after suffering concussion in Week 2
It was understandably a tough moment for McDaniel. He said that Tua will return to the Dolphins' facility on Friday for more testing and that they will take it one day at a time.
"It's more about getting a proper procedural evaluation tomorrow and taking it one day at a time," said McDaniel. "The furthest thing from my mind is what is the timeline. We just need to evaluate. I'm just worried about my teammate like the rest of the guys are. We'll get more information tomorrow and then take it day by day from there."
"He'll spend a good amount of time being evaluated, and we'll have conversations," McDaniel added.
It was a scary moment and the injury is concerning, as Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions since entering the NFL. The most important thing is that he is healthy. There will inevitably be questions about when he could return or if he should play again, but this is bigger than that. More than anything, we hope Tua is healthy.
Tagovailoa has received love from the NFL world, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson replaced Tua, completing eight of his 14 passes for 80 yards. The Dolphins lost the game 31-10 and fell to 1-1 on the season. It's unclear how much time Tagovailoa will miss and who will start at quarterback in Miami's next game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
But that's a question for another day. For now, we all wish Tagovailoa the best and hope that he makes a quick recovery.