Patrick Mahomes shows Tua Tagovailoa support following his concussion vs. Bills
There was a scary scene at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night, as Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa went down with a head injury after taking a hit from Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa was able to walk off the field under his own power, but it didn't take long for him to be ruled out with yet another concussion.
Everyone saw the injury happen during the broadcast and the immediate worry was on Tagovailoa's health. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw what happened to his AFC rival and wasted no time in sending him some good vibes on social media. Mahomes and Mahomes are two of the top QBs in the AFC, so it's no surprise the three-time Super Bowl winner was gutted for the Miami signal-caller:
Mahomes wasn't the only one, as Tagovailoa is getting showered with love. It was a rough night for him all-around. Before he went down with his injury, the veteran QB tossed for one touchdown and three interceptions, including one that was taken back to the house for a Bills score.
It was a brutal decision from Tagovailoa and it's surely a throw he wants back. With the Dolphins then trying to claw their way back into the game, Tua lowered his shoulder and tried fighting for extra yards on a 4th-down run. Unfortunately, it led to the nasty collision with Hamlin and his night was over after that.
With this being Tagovailoa's fourth confirmed concussion since his college playing days, there's a good reason why Mahomes and so many others are hoping he can get better as soon as possible. After signing his $212.4 million extension, the hope was that Tua could stay healthy in 2024 the same way he did in '23. That's unfortunately not the case, as Miami may end up being without him on the field for a little while.