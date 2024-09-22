Dolphins fans are roasting Mike McDaniel after embarrassing Hail Mary attempt

Untimed down, trailing 17-3



Dolphins have one (1) player within 20 yards of the endzone. Jaylen Waddle's route makes entirely no sense to me. Alec Ingold's route makes no sense to me. The formation makes no sense in this situation.



Why not just kneel to end the half? https://t.co/dVH42IGLsF pic.twitter.com/Yoda3fns5w