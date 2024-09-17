Dolphins fans are losing patience with Mike McDaniel after humiliating loss to Bills
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel is not on the proverbial hot seat, but fans are starting to grow restless about the quirky Miami Dolphins head coach. Is support starting to wane?
Reactions during Thursday night's game were not good. Many of them can be taken as 'knee-jerk' reactions—comments made in the heat of the game. However, a growing number of fans are starting to question Miami's top coach, and it isn't without warrant.
This past offseason, McDaniel spoke to the media and said he debated whether or not to give up play-calling duties. He has repeatedly said it is one of his favorite things to do as a coach, but the fact that he thought about it says he knows he has to do better.
Through two games in the 2024 season, McDaniel is not giving anyone a reason to believe he is capable of doing so. His play-calling against the Bills was especially bad. McDaniel showed no signs of critical in-game or half-time adjustments to his offense. His approach to the second half was the same as the first. When the running game was working, he turned to throwing passes to two wide receivers that shouldn't be on the team and wouldn't be if not for injuries.
Fan reactions after Dolphins' loss to Bills add to increasing pressure on Mike McDaniel
No one is saying that McDaniel should be on the hot seat or fired, but they are growing concerned with the fact that entering his third season, nothing seems to have changed much. Miami has a lot of offensive talent but we are not seeing it, yet.
What was unthinkable after back-to-back playoff appearances, fans are starting to question the coach.
McDaniel needs to figure out his next step. He can't continue to do the same things over and over again. Not that Stephen Ross hasn't done the same things repeatedly with the same results. Maybe this is the "Dolphins Way."
McDaniel may be hailed as an offensive guru, some might say a genius or someone with an incredible offensive mind, but if teams can figure out your system as quickly as they have, where is the genius part? If we are being honest, did they not say the same thing about Adam Gase?
It's too early to compare the two, and McDaniel has had a lot more success than Gase did, but there are parallels. McDaniel probably needs to give up the play-calling, and it should happen midseason. He isn't seeing the full picture, as evidenced by the last several games against winning teams. Something is missing from this team, and if we can't direct the blame to the players, we have to direct it to McDaniel and Chris Grier.