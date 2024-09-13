Dolphins fans are roasting Mike McDaniel for awful play-calling vs. Bills
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel's arrogance is showing, and Miami Dolphins fans do not have one bit of it. The Dolphins are being dismantled on Thursday Night Football, and McDaniel is a big reason for that.
His final drive of the first half was completely unacceptable. Down 24-7, McDaniel was calling running plays, not using his timeouts, and his team looked more like they were just trying to get into the locker room.
They had to settle for a field goal after barely testing the Buffalo Bills' defense in the end zone. McDaniel burned too much time with his play-calling before finally using his timeouts. It was like the Dolphins were defending a lead, not down by multiple scores.
The first half couldn't have gone much worse for the Dolphins.
Mike McDaniel is getting blasted on social media for Dolphins' embarrassing end to first half
Tonight has been a joke, to say the least. McDaniel's play-calling isn't doing the Dolphins any favors, nor is his choice of players on his roster. On social media outlet X (formerly Twitter), Dolphins fans and analysts have had enough and are not holding much back.
Bringing in Grant Dubose, so far, has been a mistake. His first action with the Dolphins was a deflected pass that Buffalo intercepted.
Dubose has been here long enough to know the playbook, but you wouldn't know it. Of course, Robbie Chosen doesn't know where he is supposed to be and that is a problem. Without a solid number three WR, the Dolphins' passing game is negated because there is no threat outside of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Buffalo is easily handling them.
Running the ball has been successful, which means McDaniel will turn away from it in the third quarter. So far, it is the only part of the game that is working. Fans are not thrilled watching the same play-calling that the Bills have figured out. On 3rd-and-1, everyone knew Alec Ingold would get the ball. He lost a yard, and of course, McDaniel went for it on fourth down, and Tua took a sack.
The game isn't over, but McDaniel and the Dolphins need to make serious improvements.