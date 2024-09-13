Tua Tagovailoa INT shows how badly Dolphins miss Odell Beckham Jr.
The Miami Dolphins have an early AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and the Dolphins offense wasn't off to a good start. On the sixth play of the Dolphins' first drive, Tua Tagovailoa tossed a perfectly placed ball to Grant Dubose, who didn't look ready for the pass.
Dubose juggled the ball and it went soaring in the air right into the waiting arms of Ja'Marcus Ingram... who plays for the other team. Ingram's pick set the Bills up at the Dolphins 37-yard line and six plays later, the Bills found the end zone to take a 7-0 lead.
Tua Tagovailoa can't be blamed for INT vs. Bills
The Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr. over the offseason hoping that he could add a nice punch to this offense but he's unfortunately on the PUP list to start the year. It'd sure have been nice having him out there during that play because while sure, he could have still juggled the ball or not come down with it, the odds of him securing it are higher.
This pick was nowhere near Tagovailoa's fault and 100 percent on Dubose. The broadcasters noted that it looks as though Dubose was not ready for the pass and even though Tagovailoa threw it right in the bread basket, he couldn't secure the catch.
The pick not only ended a Dolphins drive but it gave the Bills great field position and they took advantage. Not the kind of plays a team looking to finally slay the giant needs.
The Dolphins still have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, of course, which begs the question why Dubose was the chosen target on a third-and-long in the first place. Hey, there's still plenty of time for the 'Fins to turn things around in this game so let's hope there aren't any more mistakes like these.