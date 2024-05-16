Predicted Odell Beckham Jr. stats would be a dream for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Many members of the Miami Dolphins fanbase and even those in the media believe the best days for Odell Beckham Jr. are behind him, but that doesn't mean his addition isn't going to be important for Mike McDaniel. OBJ is ready to make a difference. So, what kind of numbers will he post in 2024?
The 33rd Team used an artificial intelligence system to project the possible statistics for the Dolphins' top three wide receivers this upcoming season, and OBJ is coming out looking darn good. Granted, they are AI, but if Beckham can put up these numbers, McDaniel and Dolphins fans everywhere will be thrilled:
- Tyreek Hill - 126 receptions - 1,825 yards, 13 touchdowns
- Jaylen Waddle - 104 receptions - 1,468 yards - 11 touchdowns
- Beckham - 62 receptions - 869 yards - 7 touchdowns
The Dolphins would be thrilled if Beckham reaches these numbers. It has been pointed out on social media that Miami will rely on him on third down situations where defenses tend to take away the Hill/Waddle routes. Last year, Miami relied more on Cedrick Wilson, River Cracraft, and Braxton Berrios. The outcome could have been a lot better. The Dolphins believe that Beckham will have more success and apparently, others do as well.
Odell Beckham Jr. is ecstatic to be a member of the Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins' new trio of wideouts will be hard to stop, but the key will be putting Tua Tagovailoa in the best position to win. The Dolphins must still run the ball to set up the passing game, and if they can't do that, teams will have a much easier time defending the offense.
Miami has a cache of weapons, including the three WRs, Jonnu Smith at tight end, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Chris Brooks, and fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright at running back. This offense is unreal and adding Beckham has somehow made things better for Miami.