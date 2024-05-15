Odell Beckham Jr. gives perfect response to not being WR1 for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. is thrilled that he is a Miami Dolphins wide receiver, but he also had something to say about no longer being labeled a No. 1 wideout. He wants everyone to know that he is perfectly fine with that.
There was a time when OBJ would have had an issue with not being the primary target, but he recognizes that isn't the case anymore. He said that if you look at his stats, he is no longer a top option and that his job is to come in, perform and do the job that is being asked of him.
Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to make a difference for the Dolphins in 2024
"Understand your role, and be the very best you can be in that role" is a perfect response and shows the evolution of his maturity over his NFL career. While he won't be the go-to guy in Miami, he still could lead the team on the outside as a No. 2 receiver. Jaylen Waddle could be more important as a slot receiver in this offensive scheme. OBJ also provides boundary depth should the Dolphins deal with injuries to Tyreek Hill as they did last year.
The fact that Beckham is on board with what the team hopes he will bring to the system reflects the "team" mentality that the Dolphins have been trying to build over the last several years. At first, when Beckham was mentioned as a target for the Dolphins, many fans feared his arrival might disrupt the locker room, but it appears that won't be the case.
With Beckham on the roster, the Dolphins' wide receiver unit is better, but there is still a season to be played, and the additions that Chris Grier made during the offseason will be judged when the campaign is over, not before. This, however, is a good start for Beckham now that he's in the AFC East.