Bills countered Miami's Odell Beckham Jr. move with underwhelming WR signing
Arguably the biggest wide receiver move this offseason was when the Buffalo Bills traded away Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. They've tried to replace him, highlighted by drafting former Florida State standout Keon Coleman.
As soon as the Miami Dolphins inked Odell Beckham Jr. to his one-year deal, though, it's safe to say Bills Mafia was a bit jealous. OBJ is not a WR1 anymore, but he can still make a big impact for an offense. So, with the Bills seeing Miami add Beckham, they knew they still had to make a move to improve their receivers room. They've done that by adding... Marquez Valdes-Scantling?
The Bills have signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal
No disrespect to MVS, but his signing isn't going to scare a single person in the AFC East, let alone Miami. He was able to post some clutch catches for the Chiefs last postseason, but between his time in Kansas City and Green Bay, he's more known for his insane drops.
That's obviously not the case for Beckham, who has sure hands. While Beckham's recent seasons have been hampered by injuries, he's not being brought to Miami to be a superstar wideout for this team. He knows that his role is to be a quality WR3 for the Dolphins, something they've needed for a while.
This is still going to be the Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill show for Tua Tagovailoa's aerial attack. However, Beckham is a major upgrade over Cedrick Wilson Jr. Last season for the Baltimore Ravens, Beckham posted 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.
He hasn't posted a 1,000-yard season since 2019 with the Cleveland Browns, but again, Miami doesn't need him to be that kind of a player. Beckham simply needs to be a reliable target, one who is going to catch just about everything that's thrown his way. Will Bills fans have that same kind of confidence in MVS? Not a chance. Advantage Chris Grier in this one.