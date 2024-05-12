Ravens TE provides Odell Beckham Jr. take Dolphins fans will love
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham doesn't need to be the best wide receiver in the NFL anymore, but the new Dolphins wide receiver is still impacting the players around him. Just ask Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely about that.
Likely spent time with Kay Adams, who is still one of the best and most underrated media personalities, recently. Adams asked Likely about his "very close" friend in Beckham. He was asked what OBJ meant to him personally and to the team. Likely didn't hesitate in delivering a response that a lot of people in Miami are going to appreciate:
Odell Beckham Jr. will look to inspire his new teammates in Miami
Likely went on to say that Beckham was in the locker room helping the younger players and that whether they had a bad game or a bad practice, OBJ was there to help - that hasn't always been associated with his personality. Let's be real: OBJ was kind of a diva during the earlier stages of his career. Now, a more mature Beckham is apparently in the NFL, and the Dolphins could be the benefactors.
In Miami, there is a lot of youth on the team. The tight end unit outside of Jonnu Smith is relatively young, and Miami has two incoming rookie wide receivers who could use some mentoring in Malik Washington and Tahj Washington. Tyreek Hill has never quite been the mentor type.
He is the jovial, free-spirited type of WR everyone loves, and Jaylen Waddle is also still learning his leadership role. With Beckham, the Dolphins will get someone who is seeing the NFL through a different lens, and as a result, he isn't looking at his job as being at risk or trying to prove himself to everyone anymore.
This is an ideal situation for the Dolphins, and hearing Likely talk about Beckham as the type of veteran other players can lean on will only help to improve the Dolphins' offense overall. Camps and OTAs are going to be a lot of fun with Beckham on the roster, there's no doubt about that.