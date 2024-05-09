Odell Beckham Jr. just announced his Dolphins arrival in the most Miami way possible
Leave it to Odell Beckham Jr. to get you even more excited about his Miami Dolphins signing. As you all know by now, Beckham will be suiting up for the AFC East side in 2024, doing so on a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million - there's a base of $3 million for the veteran wideout.
It took a few days, but Miami finally made the deal official, with OBJ sending a message to fans as part of the team's introduction. Now, Beckham has even more people talking thanks to a new social media post where he himself says hello to everyone in Miami. It's a video you're going to want to see for yourself.
Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to make a big impact for the Dolphins in 2024
Yup, that clip had it all. First, Beckham referenced LeBron James' 'The Announcement' from when he left Cleveland to join the Heat. Then, Beckham made things even better by adding Will Smith's infamous 'Miami' jam. He knows how to win over an audience.
Everything about the clip screams Miami and Dolphins supporters wouldn't have it any other way. Throughout the offseason, general manager Chris Grier had been looking for a No. 3 wideout to join Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Obviously, this is where Beckham will come in and his signing is made even better with it being a team-friendly deal. Beckham, per Ian Rapoport, also turned down more money from other teams because his heart knew that he wanted to make the move to Miami to help out the Dolphins. That's another major win for Grier.
Beckham isn't going to be asked to come in and be the 1,000-yard receiver that he was once - he doesn't have to be either. Waddle and Hill are still the leaders of the WRs room, but Beckham is going to have the potential to help stretch the field and make life easier for Tua Tagovailoa. It's awesome to see he's so fired up about this next chapter of his brilliant career too.